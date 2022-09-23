BEMIDJI — Sanford Health in Bemidji offers both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations this fall.

The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster are now available at Bemidji family medicine, internal medicine and children’s clinics. The new booster will also be available at other Sanford clinic locations over the coming days.

