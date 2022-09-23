BEMIDJI — Sanford Health in Bemidji offers both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations this fall.
The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster are now available at Bemidji family medicine, internal medicine and children’s clinics. The new booster will also be available at other Sanford clinic locations over the coming days.
Patients may receive both vaccinations at the same time during their next Sanford visit or by scheduling an appointment. Anyone can make an appointment by going to My Sanford Chart, calling (877) 701-0779 or contacting their primary care provider.
COVID-19 vaccinations
Patients six months of age and older will have the option to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination. The second dose of the vaccine should be received 21 days after the first dosage. Children six months through four years of age will receive a third dose eight weeks after the second dose.
The new bivalent booster that will be available contains a new formula to provide protection against the omicron variant, which is the current virus strain circulating across the U.S. Even if a person received their primary vaccine series or booster, this vaccine booster provides better protection against the current variant. Everyone ages 12 and older are now recommended to receive a single bivalent COVID-19 booster at least two months after their last dose.
Your best defense against influenza (flu) is to get vaccinated. Across the country, hundreds of millions of people have gotten the flu vaccine safely for decades. It’s an effective way to keep you, your family and your community from getting sick.
Certain groups are at higher risk and are strongly recommended to receive the vaccination:
• All children ages six months and older, unless advised otherwise by your physician
• Pregnant women and anyone who becomes pregnant during the flu season
• People 50 years and older
• Adults and children with certain chronic conditions
To prevent transmission to high-risk populations, vaccination is also recommended for:
• Health care workers
• Caregivers of children less than six months of age and adults over age 50
• Adults and children who live with children less than six months of age
• Adults and children who live with or care for persons with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for sever complications from influenza
Additional information:
• If you have a doctor’s appointment scheduled, you can ask to get a flu vaccine during your appointment.
• Flu viruses spread mainly from person to person through coughing or sneezing. Occasionally people may become infected by touching something with active flu viruses and then touching their mouth or nose. Hand washing is key to reducing your risk.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.