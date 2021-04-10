BEMIDJI — Sanford Health recently added online scheduling for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Anyone, whether or not they are a patient of Sanford Health, can make an appointment online through the Sanford Health website to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
“With vaccinations opening up to anyone 16 years-old and older, many of whom work full time, have families and busy schedules, we wanted to make vaccination scheduling as accessible as possible for community members,” shared Dr. Colleen Swank, clinic vice president and physician for Sanford Bemidji. “Now, anyone can schedule their vaccine from any mobile device at any time, day or night.”
The new online scheduling portal allows patients to easily see what vaccination locations are closest to them, and it shares all vaccination time slots that are currently available at that location.
Community members can also schedule their appointment by calling the vaccine clinic at (877) 701-0779 between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
What to expect
Upon scheduling online or calling the vaccine clinic phone number, patients will be instructed where/when to go to receive their vaccine. The appointment and COVID-19 vaccine are at no cost to the recipient.
Vaccinations will only be administered with an appointment.
People will be observed on-site for 15 minutes after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The most common side effects are injection site pain, soreness and swelling.
Preferences for which brand of vaccine a person receives will not be accepted.
Due to current manufacturer age restrictions, those who are 16 or 17 years-old may receive the Pfizer vaccine, but not the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Children under 16 years-old are not eligible to get the vaccine at this time.
If the vaccine requires a second dose, the patient will schedule a second dose appointment for the same type of vaccine upon arrival for their first vaccination.
The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine should be received 21 days after the first dose. The second dose of the Moderna vaccine should be received 28 days after the first dose. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine does not require a second booster dose.
If you are unsure about getting the COVID-19 vaccine or would like to learn more, call the Sanford Health Nurse Line at (800) 821-5167 or view the many helpful resources at sanfordhealth.org
