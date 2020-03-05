Gold Seal of Approval demonstrates compliance with the nation’s highest performance standards
BEMIDJI — Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, Clinics, Home Care and Hospice have earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for demonstrating continuous compliance with the highest performance standards.
A nationally recognized symbol of quality, The Gold Seal of Approval® reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe, effective patient care.
Sanford Bemidji underwent a rigorous, unannounced on-site survey in late October. During this review, a team of Joint Commission expert surveyors conducted interviews and observed staff, patients, and procedures. The team evaluated compliance with standards related to several areas, including:
• Emergency management
• Environment of care
• Infection prevention and control
• Leadership
• Medication management
The Joint Commission accreditation is awarded for a three-year period. The Joint Commission has accredited hospitals for more than 60 years, with more than 4,000 general, children’s, long-term acute, psychiatric, rehabilitation and specialty hospitals currently maintaining accreditation. In addition, approximately 360 critical access hospitals maintain accreditation through a separate program.
“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Sanford Health for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
“We are pleased to have earned accreditation by The Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” stated Susan Jarvis, President and CEO of Sanford Bemidji. “Staff across our region are committed to the Commission’s standard of quality care by working together to develop and implement approaches to continually improve care for our community. This includes, but is not limited to, high reliability training, which our staff will begin this spring.”
The Joint Commission’s hospital standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The standards are guided by scientific literature and expert consensus to help hospitals measure, assess and improve performance.
