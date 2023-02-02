BEMIDJI — Sanford Health’s substance use disorder program in Bemidji was recently certified as one of less than two dozen Wellbriety Certified Treatment Centers in the nation.

To become a Wellbriety Certified Treatment Center, a substance use program must meet specific criteria upheld by the White Bison organization. This includes ensuring all counselors are trained in and incorporate culturally based curriculum, providing access to a Native American elder who conducts ceremonies and provides teachings and incorporating traditional Native American healing practices (smudging, pipe ceremony, sweat lodge, etc.) into the program.

