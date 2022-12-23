BEMIDJI — Sanford Health has announced changes to key leadership positions within its Bemidji region that will begin in January.
Susan Jarvis, MSN, RN, president and CEO of Sanford Bemidji, will be returning to Sanford Fargo as vice president of operations starting Jan. 1. During her tenure in Bemidji, Jarvis led Sanford and the community through the COVID-19 pandemic, expanded facilities and services including construction of the Sanford Bemidji Crisis Center and merger with A Better Connection (ABC). In her new role, she will have an expanded scope of operations within the Fargo region during a time of growth for the market.
Karla Eischens, RPh, current vice president of operations of Sanford Bemidji, is being promoted to president and CEO of Sanford Bemidji. Eischens has been with Sanford Health for nearly 20 years, serving as a pharmacist, director of pharmacy and operational executive director before providing oversight and accountability for all operations in the Bemidji region as vice president. During her tenure as vice president, Eischens oversaw operations for the COVID-19 special care unit, drive-up care site and vaccine clinics/distribution. She also led master facility planning for the Bemidji region including the recent ICU expansion, hospital-wide single patient room conversion and the recent opening of the Vivaz Medical Spa. In her new role, she will maintain her current responsibilities as vice president of operations in addition to those of her new role as president and CEO.
“It has been an honor to serve the Bemidji community and collaborate with community leaders and organizations over the last three years,” said Jarvis. “I look forward to this new opportunity to lead and grow with our Fargo market, and I know I’m leaving Bemidji in good hands with Karla as president.”
“At Sanford Health, we pride ourselves on finding, developing and keeping great leaders,” said Matt Hocks, chief operating officer at Sanford Health. “Susan and Karla embody all the important qualities we value as an organization. Both are uniquely qualified to tackle the challenges and opportunities of their communities. I am confident they will be successful in their new roles and keep Sanford Health’s momentum growing.”
