BEMIDJI — Sanford Health is excited to announce Lisa Miller as vice president of finance for Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota.
In her new role with Sanford, Lisa will provide oversight and accountability for all finances within the Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota region balancing the financial mission with a focus on patient care and employee experience.
Prior to her new role with Sanford, Miller worked in finance within the healthcare industry for 20 years at Hill Rom Respiratory Care Division, Park Nicollet Health Services and Center for Diagnostic Imaging. Her most recent position was as vice president of finance clinic operations at Fairview Health Services.
During her tenure with Fairview Health Services, Miller provided financial leadership to Fairview Medical Group; managed finance, decision support and revenue cycle teams; and was accountable for financial results of division and all operational finance functions. She also led financial performance improvement in a newly created division, on average, growing revenue six percent per year and improving net margin by five percent per year over recent six-year period.
Taking on a leadership role within the healthcare provider, Lisa also led development and growth of the business intelligence team creating metrics and reporting that drove performance in all areas which included a 14 percent improvement in productivity and achievement of top-quality performance in Minnesota in three measures.
She also made overall community health a top priority by contributing to the development of population health by serving on the Fairview Health executive leadership team and the population health executive committee which designed a strategy and implemented changes in care delivery with a focus on improving patient experience, quality outcomes, total cost of care and developed measurements of success for improving overall patient health.
Miller is originally from Kansas City but moved north in high school to Bismarck, N.D. She earned her bachelor of arts in accounting from Augsburg University in Minneapolis.
“We are pleased to have Lisa joining our Sanford family and look forward to all that she will bring to the community in her new role as vice president of finance,” said Bryan Nermoe, president of Sanford Health of northern Minnesota.
