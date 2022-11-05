BEMIDJI — Sanford Health announces Renee Axtman, RN, MBA, as vice president of nursing and clinical services for Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota.
In her new role with Sanford, Axtman will maintain her current responsibilities as well as those of her new role, including oversight of quality, safety, care management and integration of clinical initiatives.
Axtman earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, and master’s in business administration management from the University of Mary in Bismarck.
With more than 30 years of health care leadership experience leading both hospital and ambulatory departments, Axtman began her career with Sanford Bemidji in 2018. She was named executive director of operations in 2019 overseeing emergency/trauma services, ICU/telemetry, One Call, observation unit, med/surg and behavioral health.
Since then, Axtman has been instrumental in helping the Bemidji Medical Center receive designation as a Level 3 Trauma Center, achieve stroke ready hospital designation, reduce bedtimes for patients being admitted, lead growth in behavioral health and foster marked improvement among patient experience and employee/clinician satisfaction.
“Renee is an experienced nurse and valued leader in Bemidji, and we have great confidence and comfort in her continued leadership in this new, elevated role,” shared Susan Jarvis, President and CEO of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota.
