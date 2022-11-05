BEMIDJI — Sanford Health announces Renee Axtman, RN, MBA, as vice president of nursing and clinical services for Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota.

In her new role with Sanford, Axtman will maintain her current responsibilities as well as those of her new role, including oversight of quality, safety, care management and integration of clinical initiatives.

