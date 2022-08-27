Virtual Care Center Rendering
Image submitted

Flagship center will house innovation, education & research initiatives to drive the future of health care

BEMIDJI — Sanford Health broke ground last week on the state-of-the art Sanford Virtual Care Center, a 60,000 square foot facility that will change the way care is delivered to rural America and serve as a hub for a network of virtual clinics and telehealth services.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments