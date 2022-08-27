Flagship center will house innovation, education & research initiatives to drive the future of health care
BEMIDJI — Sanford Health broke ground last week on the state-of-the art Sanford Virtual Care Center, a 60,000 square foot facility that will change the way care is delivered to rural America and serve as a hub for a network of virtual clinics and telehealth services.
Construction will begin immediately with an anticipated opening date in 2024.
“At Sanford Health, we take great pride in serving America’s heartland. It is part of our legacy and our identity. Today, we take a critical step toward transforming the health care experience across rural America by breaking ground on the Sanford Virtual Care Center,” said Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health. “Thanks to the philanthropic spirit of our visionary donor, Denny Sanford, and his landmark gift of $350 million, we will make good on our commitment to bring exceptional health care to patients no matter where they call home or the challenges they face.”
The Sanford Virtual Care Center will feature dedicated clinician workspaces equipped with the latest telemedicine technology to offer a variety of service lines, including on-demand urgent care, behavioral health care and primary care. The building will also house innovation, education and research initiatives to advance digital health care and workforce solutions for the future.
“This flagship center will be the premier training ground to prepare medical students, residents and nurses for the next generation of care delivery,” said Brad Schipper, president of virtual care. “The innovation that takes place in this building will help us deliver on our promise to patients by leveraging the best of technology to provide high-quality, safe care with an emphasis on convenience and affordability.”
In 2021, Sanford Health announced a virtual care initiative designed to transform health care for populations in rural and underserved areas. This initiative will leverage leading virtual care technologies and services to extend the quality care delivered by Sanford’s providers across its 250,000 square mile footprint.
In addition to the Sanford Virtual Care Center in Sioux Falls, five pilot satellite clinics will be placed where services are otherwise unavailable or diminishing, allowing high-tech, high-touch connectivity with Sanford clinicians.
