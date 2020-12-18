Pictured are Sanford Health Eye Services team and Cole Young, development officer for the Sanford Health Foundation.
Photo submitted

BEMIDJI — Sanford Health Eye Services recently made a donation to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of its Edith Sanford Breast Center.  This kind of support will help enhance Edith patient navigation and care.

The Sanford Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the enhancement and expansion of health care services, state-of-the-art technology and facilities to provide health and healing for our region.

Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by contacting the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5515. Partnering with the Foundation not only supports new services and technology, but also helps care for individuals within the community.

