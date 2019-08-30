BEMIDJI — Four individuals were named 2019 Sanford Health Employees of the Year for the northern Minnesota region.
On an annual basis, Sanford Health staff have an opportunity to recognize their peers and management by nominating them for Employee of the Year Awards.
First awarded in 2013, these awards were established to recognize employees who exemplify the Sanford values as well as consistently demonstrate exceptional performance in a manner that promotes a positive environment involving employees, physicians, patients and visitors.
Sanford Health winners for 2019
Sanford Clinical Employee of the Year: Marta Sjostrum, BSN, RN, Surgery PACU
Sanford Management Employee of the Year: Jay Fraley, director of eye services
Sanford Support Services Employee of the Year: Debra Crotteau, Pediatrics
Sanford Senior Services Employee of the Year: Elaine Wosmek, CNA, Neilson Place
A celebration was held to honor and recognize award recipients in Bemidji earlier this month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.