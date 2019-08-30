Pictured are (from left) Joy Johnson, vice president of Operations, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota; Debra Crotteau, pediatrics support services; Marta Sjostrum, BSN, RN, Surgery PACU; Jay Fraley, director of eye services; Elaine Wosmek, CNA, Neilson Place; and Bryan Nermoe, resident of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota.
Photo submitted

BEMIDJI — Four individuals were named 2019 Sanford Health Employees of the Year for the northern Minnesota region.

On an annual basis, Sanford Health staff have an opportunity to recognize their peers and management by nominating them for Employee of the Year Awards.

First awarded in 2013, these awards were established to recognize employees who exemplify the Sanford values as well as consistently demonstrate exceptional performance in a manner that promotes a positive environment involving employees, physicians, patients and visitors.

Sanford Health winners for 2019

Sanford Clinical Employee of the Year: Marta Sjostrum, BSN, RN, Surgery PACU

Sanford Management Employee of the Year: Jay Fraley, director of eye services

Sanford Support Services Employee of the Year: Debra Crotteau, Pediatrics

Sanford Senior Services Employee of the Year: Elaine Wosmek, CNA, Neilson Place

A celebration was held to honor and recognize award recipients in Bemidji earlier this month.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments