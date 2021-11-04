BEMIDJI — Sanford Health have begun scheduling and administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.
“This approval is game changing for protecting our children, and it allows us to take another step toward ending this pandemic,” said Dr. Colleen Swank, vice president, clinic and pediatrician at Sanford Health in Bemidji. “This vaccine continues to be proven to be the safest and most effective tool to fight this virus. As a pediatrician, I am excited that we are now able to offer this vaccine for school-aged children in our community.”
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the vaccine last week, following a vote by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The authorization gives Federal approval for children between the ages of 5 to 11 to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine for children is a two-dose vaccine, given 21 days apart and is a third of the dose given to adults.
Parents and guardians can scheduling their children for the COVID-19 vaccine. An appointment is required to receive a vaccine. Appointments can be made through My Sanford Chart or by calling (877) 701-0779. The vaccine will be available for children at all Sanford Health primary care and acute care clinic locations, including the Children’s Clinic in Bemidji. However, appointment availability is dependent on vaccine allocation at the clinic in which the patient wishes to schedule with.
Two vaccine clinics are set for Wednesday and Thursday from 3-7 p.m.. Parents can schedule their children or any adults may schedule themselves for a vaccine appointment for during these events through My Sanford Chart or by calling (877) 701-0779.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit sanfordhealth.org and the CDC.
