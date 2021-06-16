BEMIDJI — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently awarded Sanford Bemidji Medical Center its first four-star rating as a part of the CMS 2021 Care Compare program.
For this program, CMS rated over 4,500 hospitals from across the country on a scale of one to five stars, with five stars being the highest rating a hospital could earn. This rating designation is based on how well a hospital performs across different areas of quality, such as mortality, timeliness and effectiveness of care, readmission rates, patient experience and safety of care.
“After this past year, I am tremendously proud of our staff who not only ensured safe and quality care was provided during a pandemic, but improved upon it,” shared Susan Jarvis, president and CEO of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota. “We hope to continue improving the standard and safety of care our community needs and deserves.”
