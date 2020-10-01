BEMIDJI — Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota and its staff recently donated and fundraised school supplies for 222 kids in need within the community.
“We are immensely proud to continue our partnership with the United Way of Bemidji and of our staff members who generously joined us in contributing toward this worthy cause,” said Susan Jarvis, president of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota.
These supplies were donated by Sanford Bemidji and many of its staff members during a school supply drive in partnership with the United Way to collect essential school supplies for kids in Bemidji, Red Lake and Blackduck who otherwise might not be able to afford them.
