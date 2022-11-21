BEMIDJI — Sanford Health in Bemidji welcomes Casey Ward as the administrator of the WoodsEdge Senior Living Campus.
In his role, Ward will directly oversee operations of Sanford’s WoodsEdge Senior Living Campus, including Neilson Place Skilled Nursing Facility, Trillium Memory Care, WindSong Assisted Living and Baker Park Senior Housing.
Ward earned his bachelor’s degree from Concordia College Moorhead. He later completed an internship as hospital administrator at Essentia Health Fargo, N.D., followed by an internship as long-term care administrator at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls. Prior to taking on his role with WoodsEdge, Casey was the administrator of Good Samaritan Society in Battle Lake and International Falls.
“I am excited to welcome Casey Ward into this position. He is a great leader with a proven track record that we look forward to having a part of Sanford. I am confident that he will become a very valued member of the Bemidji team quickly,” shared Mike Deuth, executive director of the Good Samaritan Society.
In his free time, Ward enjoys spending time fishing for bass and panfish, in addition to trying his hand with fly fishing. While preferring his time outdoors, Casey also finds himself upland hunting for pheasants or grouse with his wirehaired pointing griffon, Piper. When not outside, he finds himself spending quality time with his family.
