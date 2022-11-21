BEMIDJI — Sanford Health in Bemidji welcomes Casey Ward as the administrator of the WoodsEdge Senior Living Campus.

In his role, Ward will directly oversee operations of Sanford’s WoodsEdge Senior Living Campus, including Neilson Place Skilled Nursing Facility, Trillium Memory Care, WindSong Assisted Living and Baker Park Senior Housing.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments