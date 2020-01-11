BEMIDJI — Sanford Health Foundation invites community members to attend “How can genetics play a role in your health?” lunch and learn Jan. 23, from noon to 1 p.m. to learn how genetics can impact a person’s health.
Presented by Sanford Senior Clinical Imagentics Specialist Grace Beuch, the seminar will discuss how patients may benefit by discussing with a primary care provider how integrating genetic medicine into a care plan may result in better care outcomes. Community members are welcome to join B euch to learn about what Sanford Imagenetics has to offer for patients and the Sanford Health system through clinical care, education and research.
During this presentation Beuch will also discuss options for community members to gain a better understanding of their own genetic health including the Sanford Chip Genetic screening test, Sanford Health BioBank, Pharmcogeneomic testing, genetic counseling and the PHASeR program for Veterans.
The seminar is free and open to the public. To learn more or to register, call (218) 333-5648 or email shfoundation@sanfordhealth.org no later than noon Jan. 20. Space is limited.
