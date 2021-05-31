Sanford Health will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine blitz from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Sanford Walker Clinic, 614 Michigan Ave.

The clinic will be offering COVID-19 vaccines by appointment only to anyone who is 12 years old or older and would like a vaccine. Being a patient of Sanford Health is not a requirement.

Vaccinations will only be administered with an appointment. To schedule an appointment for the vaccination event in Walker, community members can register online via MyChart or by going to https://www.sanfordhealth.org/conditions-diseases/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/vaccine. Community members may also call (218) 547-7700 to schedule an appointment, if they do not have MyChart or internet access.

Through the online scheduling tool, patients will be instructed where/when to go to receive their vaccine. The appointment and COVID-19 vaccine are at no cost to the recipient.

People will be observed on-site for 15 minutes after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The most common side effects are injection site pain, soreness and swelling.

Preferences for which brand of vaccine a person receives will not be accepted. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine does not require a second booster dose.

Due to current manufacturer age restrictions, those who are 12-17 years old may not receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine or the Moderna vaccine; however they may receive the Pfizer vaccine.

If you are unsure about getting the vaccine or would like to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, call the Sanford Health Nurse Line at (800) 821-5167 or view the many helpful resources at sanfordhealth.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments