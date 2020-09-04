The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Sept. 9

3 oz. liver or pepper steak, 1/2 c. buttered boiled potatoes, 1/2 c. baby carrots, 2x3” poke cake

Sept. 10

Chicken, 1/2 c. vegetables, 1/2 c. plums, 1/2 c. dessert

Sept. 11

6 oz. beef stew, 1 c. lettuce salad, biscuit, 1/2 c. mandarin oranges, 1/2 c. ice cream

Sept. 14

4 oz. sloppy Joe, bun, 1/2 c. coleslaw, 1/2 c. sliced peaches, cookie

Sept. 15

4 oz. pork loin, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes/ gravy, 1/2 c. green peas, 1/2 c. fruit, 2x2” bar

Sept. 16

8 oz. asparagus soup, 3 oz. egg salad on bun, 1/2 c. fruit salad, crackers, 2x2” fruit crisp

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

