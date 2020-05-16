The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

May 20

3 oz. country steak with country gravy, 1/2 c. whole potatoes, 1/2 c. squash, 1/2 c. pudding

May 21

3 oz. tuna or ham pasta salad, 1/2 c. broccoli floriets, dinner roll, strawberry cake

May 22

3 oz. hamburger on bun, 1/2 c. potato salad, 1/2 c. baked beans, 1/2 c. ice cream

May 25

Memorial Day holiday

May 26

3 oz. pepper steak, 1/2 c. buttered boiled potatoes, 1/2 c. baby carrots, whole wheat breadstick, 2x2” brownie

May 27

6 oz. chicken and ham casserole, 1/2 c. mixed vegetables, 1/2 c. pear halves, 2x2” toffee bar

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

