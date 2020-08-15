The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Aug. 19

6 oz. turkey and noodles, 1/2 c. candied carrots, choice fruit, 1/2 c. sherbet

Aug. 20

6 oz. potatoes and beef, 1 c. lettuce salad, 1/2 c. pineapple chunks, garlic breadstick, 1/2 c. pudding

Aug. 21

4 oz. turkey loaf, baked potato with sour cream, 1/2 c. stewed tomatoes, 1/2 c. tropical fruit, 2x2” bar

Aug. 24

6 oz. choice soup, 1/2 meat sandwich, 1/2 c. choice vegetables, 1/2 c. choice fruit, cookie

Aug. 25

3 oz. liver or pepper steak, 1/2 c. buttered boiled potatoes, 1/2 c. baby carrots, 2x2” poke cake

Aug. 26

3 oz. ham, 1/2 c. scalloped potatoes, 1/2 c. green beans, corn muffin, 2x2” brownie

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

