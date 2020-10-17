The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Oct. 21

6 oz. chicken and noodles, 1/2 c. roasted beets and carrots, 1/2 c. fresh fruit, 1/2 c. ice cream

Oct. 22

3 oz. pot roast/gravy, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. green/wax beans, 1/2 c. pudding

Oct. 23

3 oz. honey mustard chicken, 1/2 c. Normandy blend veg, 1/2 c. mandarin oranges, 2x3” choc-peanut butter bar

Oct. 26

3 oz. Sloppy Joe filling, 1/2 c. potato salad, 1/2 c. baked beans, 1/2 c. pineapple chunks

Oct. 27

3 oz. ginger citrus chicken, 1/2 c. brown rice, 1/2 c. oriental vegetable, 1/2 c. pear halves, 1/2 c. fruit crisp

Oct. 28

6 oz. lasagna, 1/2 c. creamy cukes, 1/2 c. mandarin oranges, Jell-O

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments