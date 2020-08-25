The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Aug. 26

3 oz. ham, 1/2 c. scalloped potatoes, 1/2 c. green beans, corn muffin, 2x2” brownie

Aug. 27

4 oz. beef tips/gravy, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. buttered beets, choice of banana dessert

Aug. 28

6 oz. sausage gravy, 1 biscuit, 1/2 c. peas and pearl onions, 1/2 c. cinnamon apples, cookie

Aug. 31

6 oz. hamburger casserole, 1/2 c. green beans, 1/2 c. peach halves, breadstick, 1/2 c. pudding

Sept. 1

3 oz. chicken chow mein, 1/2 c. brown rice, 1/2 c. oriental vegetables, 1/2 c. pear halves, 1/2 c. fruit crisp

Sept. 2

3 oz. meat loaf, 1/2. c. whole potatoes, 1/2 c. squash, 1/2 c. fruit

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

