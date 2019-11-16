At the Walker

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Nov. 20

Chicken-asparagus, baked potato with sour cream, 1/2 c. green beans, 2x2” cake

Nov. 21

8 oz. tater tot hot dish, 1/2 c. broccoli-raisin salad, mixed vegetables, 2x2” bar

Nov. 22

4 oz. Swedish meatballs, 1/2 c. paprika potatoes, 1/2 c. country blend veg, 1/2 c. ice cream

Nov. 25

6 oz. rigatoni with beef, 1/2 c. green beans, 1/2 c. cinnamon apples, 1/2 c. pudding

Nov. 26

4 oz. baked ham w/raisin sauce, au gratin potatoes, 1/2 c. winter blend veggies, lime Jell-o with pears

Nov. 27

4 oz. meatloaf w/ketchup, 1/2 c. whole red potatoes, 1/2 c. stewed tomatoes, 1/2 c. mandarin oranges

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

