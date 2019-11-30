At the Walker

Nutrition Site

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Dec. 4

6 oz. lasagna 1/2 c. California blend veggies, 1/2 c spiced pears, garlic bread, fruited Jell-O

Dec. 5

3 oz. pork loin/gravy, 1/ c whole red potatoes, 1/2 c. buttered cabbage, 2x2” fruit crisp

Dec. 6

4 oz. Pub House fish/tartar sauce, 1/2 c. au gratin potatoes, 1/2 c. mixed veggies, 1/8 slice pie

Dec. 9

3 oz. Swiss steak, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. peas and carrots, 1/2 c. pineapple

Dec. 10

2x2” egg and sausage bake, 1/2 c. cheesy hash browns, 1/2 c. fruit cocktail muffin

Dec. 11

6 oz. chicken chow mein, 1/2 c. rice/chow mein noodles, 1/2 c. oriental vegetables 1/2 c. mandarin orange gelatin, 2x2” brownie

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments