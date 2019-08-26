At the Walker

Nutrition Site

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Aug. 28

Chef salad, 1 oz. each turkey, ham, cheese on 1 c. lettuce/salad drsg., 1/2 c. tomato and cucum. slices, muffin/marg./2x2” bar

Aug. 29

6 oz. baked rigatoni and beef, 1/2 c. corn, 1/2 c. fruit salad, 1/2 c. sherbet

Aug. 30

4 oz. Swedish meatballs/gravy, 1/2 c. paprika potatoes, 1/2 c. corn, 2x2” cake

Sept. 2

Closed for Labor Day

Sept. 3

4 oz. ham, 1/2 c. potatoes, 1/2 c. veggies, 2x2” pineapple dessert

Sept. 4

4 oz. meatloaf/catsup, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. green beans, 1/2 c. pears

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

