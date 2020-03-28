The nutrition center, llocated at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $4 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

April 1

6 oz. chicken and noodles, 1/2 c. candied carrots, 1/2 c. choice fruit, 1 dinner roll, 1/2 c. sherbet

April 2

6 oz. spaghetti and meat sauce, 1/2 c. lettuce salad, 1/2 c. pineapple chunks, breadstick, 1/2 c. pudding

April 3

4 oz. pork loin, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes/gravy, 1/2 c. green peas, 1/2 c. tropical fruit salad, 2x2” bar

April 6

Sloppy joes, butternut squash, creamy coleslaw, fruit cup, cookie

April 7

Chicken chow mein, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges, custard

April 8

Baked ham, au gratin potatoes, spinach, corn muffin, choice dessert

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

