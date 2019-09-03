At the Walker

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Sept. 4

4 oz. meatloaf/catsup, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. green beans, 1/2 c. pears

Sept. 5

5 oz. ovenbaked chicken, 1/2 c. sweet potatoes, 1/2 c. mixed vegetables, 2x2” fruit cobbler

Sept. 6

4 oz. baked fish/tartar sauce, 1/2 c. rice pilaf, 1/2 c. California blend veg, 1/2 c. fruit salad, 2x2”cake

Sept. 9

3 oz. Swiss steak, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. corn, 1/2 c. pineapple

Sept. 10

3 oz. roast turkey, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. carrots, cranberry garnish, 2x2” fruit shortcake

Sept. 11

8 oz. mandarin chicken salad, 1/2 c. fresh fruit, 1/2 c. veggies, muffin

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

