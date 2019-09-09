At the Walker

Nutrition Site

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Sept. 11

8 oz. mandarin chicken salad, 1/2 c. fresh fruit, 1/2 c. veggies, muffin

Sept. 12

4 oz. pork chop/gravy, 1/2 c. buttered boiled potatoes, 1/2 c. green bean bake, 2x2” fruit crisp

Sept. 13

6 oz. lasagna, 1/2 c. country blend veggies, 1/2 c. lettuce salad/dressing, garlic bread, 2x2” bar

Sept. 16

6 oz. chicken wild rice, 1/2 c. broccoli, 1/2 c. fruit, cookie

Sept. 17

6 oz. shepherd’s pie with mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. creamed peas, 1/8 slice pie

Sept. 18

6 oz. sweet and sour pork, 1/2 c. rice, 1/2 c. oriental vegetables, 1/2 c. fruit, 2x2” gelatin with whipped topping

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments