At the Walker

Nutrition Site

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Oct. 23

6 oz. chicken chow mein, 1/2 c. rice/chow mein noodles, 1/2 c. Oriental vegetables, 1/2 c. Mandarin orange gelatin, 2x2” brownie

Oct. 24

4 oz. meatloaf, 1/2 c. whole potatoes, 1/2 c. squash, 2x2” lemon sponge cake

Oct. 25

8 oz. ham with cabbage, potatoes, 1/2 c. peaches, corn bread, birthday cake.

Oct. 28

3 oz. Sloppy Joe, 1/2 c. potato salad, 1/2 c. mixed vegetables, cookie

Oct. 29

Pork and scalloped potatoes, 1/2 c. creamed peas, 1/2 c. tropical fruit salad, 1/8 slice pie

Oct. 30

5 oz. baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream, 1/2 c. beets, 2x2” apple brown betty

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments