At the Walker

Nutrition Site

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Nov.  6

8 oz. veggie beef soup, 2 oz. grilled cheese sandwich, 1/2 c. pea and cheese salad, crackers/margarine, pie

Nov. 7

Mexican Lasagna, 1/2 c. tortillas, 1/2 c. mandarin oranges, 1/2 c. mixed veggies, 2x2” cake

Nov. 8

3 oz. hamburger, 1/2 c. baked beans, 1/2 c. coleslaw, bun/margarine, 2x2” oatmeal cookie bar

Nov. 11

4 oz. BBQ pork riblets, 1/2 c. scalloped potatoes, 1/2 c. peas, patriotic poke cake

Nov. 12

Volunteer Appreciation: Au jus beef, salad, dessert

Nov. 13

3 oz. Salisbury steak, 1/2 c. parslied whole potatoes, 1/2 c. squash, 1/2 c. blushing pears

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

