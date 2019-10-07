At the Walker

Nutrition Site

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Oct. 9

Chicken rice, mushroom soup, 1/2 c fruit, muffin, pumpkin dessert

Oct. 10

Lemon pepper fish, baked potato/sour cream, 1/2 c. carrot coins, 2x2” poke cake

Oct. 11

8 oz. meaty beef stew with carrots and potatoes, 1/2 c. fruit, biscuit, 2x2” cheesecake

Oct. 14

Ginger citrus chicken, rice pilaf 1/2 c. peas and carrots, 1/2 c. apricots, cookie

Oct. 15

Liver or pepper steak, baked potato/sour cream, 1/2 c. green bean casserole, 2x2” cake

Oct. 16

6 oz. lasagna, 1/2 c. California blend veggies, 1/2 c. spiced pears, fruited Jell-O, garlic bread

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

