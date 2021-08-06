At the Walker

Nutrition Site

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.    Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; age 60 and under, $7.20. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Bread, margarine and low- fat milk are served with every meal.

Aug. 11

Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, California Normandy veggies, bar

Aug. 12

Sub sandwich, peas and cheese salad, fruit, dessert

Aug. 13

Chicken Alfredo, fettucine pasta, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges, Rice Krispie bar

Aug. 16

Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, cake with frosting

Aug. 17

Chef choice, vegetable, fruit, dessert

Aug. 18

Tuna pasta salad, tomato wedges, orange, dessert

