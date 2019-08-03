At the Walker

Nutrition Site

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Aug. 7

6 oz. chicken in cream sauce, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. peas, 2x2” cream puff dessert

Aug. 8

Kielbasa, 1/2 c. buttered boiled potatoes, 1/2 c. creamed carrots, 2x2” poke cake

Aug. 9

4 oz. Italian meat sauce, 4 oz. spaghetti noodles, 1/2 c. lettuce/drsg. 1/2 c. grn. beans, garlic bread, 1/2 c. ice cream

Aug. 12

3 oz. Salisbury steak, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. mixed veg, 1/2 c. pineapple

Aug. 13

3 oz. bbq pork, 1/2 c. potato salad, 1/2 c. cauliflower,  2x2” fruit crisp

Aug. 14

3 oz. roast beef, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. beets, 2x2” pudding dessert

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments