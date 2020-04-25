The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

April 29

4 oz. pub fish, 1/2 c. scalloped potatoes, 1/2 c. corn, angel cake with fruit

April 30

Baked pancake, 1/2 c. patty potatoes, sausage, chokecherry syrup, fruit

May 1

4 oz. glazed ham, 1/2 c. veggie pasta, 1/2 c. corn, 1/2 c. cinnamon apples, breadstick

May 4

4x4” egg bake w/sausage, 1/2 c. cheesy hash browns, 1/2 c. fruit, cinnamon roll

May 5

Cinco de Mayo: Taco salad: 3 oz. taco meat, 1 oz. cheese, 2T. salsa, 1 c. shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes, 1 T sour cream, corn chips, 1/2 c. melon, 1 churro

May 6

6 oz. chicken pot pie, 1/2 c. candied carrots, choice fruit, 1/2 c. sherbet

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

