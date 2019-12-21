At the Walker

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Dec. 25

Merry Christmas

closed

Dec. 26

6 oz. beef stroganoff, 1/2 c. noodles, 1/2 c. mandarin oranges, 1/2 c. mixed vegetables, 2x2” cake

Dec. 27

3 oz.pork loin/gravy, 1/2 c. whole potatoes, 1/2 c. carrots, 1/2 c. lemon mousse

Dec. 30

Riblets, 1/2 c. scalloped potatoes, 1/2 c. peas, 1/2 c. applesauce

Dec. 31

5 oz. chicken with marinara sauce, 1/2 c. noodles, 1/2 c. broccoli, 1/2 c. fruit cocktail, 1/2 c. pudding

Jan. 1

New Year’s Day

Closed

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

