The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

July 1

6 oz. chicken wild rice casserole, 1/2 c. winter blend vegetables, 1/2 c. pear halves, cookie

July 2

4 oz. BBQ ribs, 1/2 c. baked potato, 1/2 c. California blend, blueberry dessert

July 3

Closed for July 4 weekend

July 6

4 oz. Salisbury steak, 1/2 c mashed potatoes/gravy, 1/2 c. lettuce salad, 1/2 c. sliced peaches, cookie

July 7

4 oz. pork loin, 1/2 c. baked beans ,1/2 c. carrots, 1/2 c. tropical fruit salad, brownie

July 8

8 oz. tomato basil soup, 3 oz. cheese sandwich, 1/2 c. fruit, 2x2” blueberry crisp

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

