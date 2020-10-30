The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Nov. 4

3 oz. liver or pepper steak, 1/2 c. boiled new potatoes, glazed baby carrots, 1/2 c. fruit cocktail

Nov. 5

Chef’s choice, 1/2 c. veg, 1/2 c. veg or fruit, cookie

Nov. 6

8 oz. beef chili with beans, 1/2 c. creamy cucumber salad, fresh orange, corn muffin, 2x2” bar

Nov. 9

8 oz. scalloped potatoes and ham, 1/2 c. peas and  pearl onions, 1/2 c. cinnamon  baked apples

Nov. 10

3 oz. pork loin w/gravy, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. steamed corn, 2x3” brownie

Nov. 11

6 oz. tomato-basil soup, 3 oz. egg salad on bun, pear halves, 1/2 c. apple crisp w/whipped topping

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

