The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.
Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.
Age 60 and up, $4; age 60 and under, $7.20. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.
Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.
NUTRITION SITE MENU
Bread, margarine and low- fat milk are served with every meal. June 2
Roast beef, mashed potato w/gravy, California Normandy veggies, bar
June 3
Sloppy Joe on a bun, broccoli salad, baked beans, cookie
June 4
Chicken alfredo, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, Rice Krispie bar
June 7
Salisbury steak w/gravy, mashed potato, green beans, cake with frosting
June 8
Chef choice, vegetable, fruit, dessert
June 9
Chicken parmesan, spaghetti noodles, broccoli, dessert
