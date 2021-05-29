At the Walker

Nutrition Site

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; age 60 and under, $7.20. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Bread, margarine and low- fat milk are served with every meal.                   June 2

Roast beef, mashed potato w/gravy, California Normandy veggies, bar

June 3

Sloppy Joe on a bun, broccoli salad, baked beans, cookie

June 4

Chicken alfredo, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, Rice Krispie bar

June 7

Salisbury steak w/gravy, mashed potato, green beans, cake with frosting

June 8

Chef choice, vegetable, fruit, dessert

June 9

Chicken parmesan, spaghetti noodles, broccoli, dessert

