The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

May 27

6 oz. chicken and ham casserole, 1/2 c. mixed vegetables, 1/2 c. pear halves, 2x2” toffee bar

May 28

Stuffed salmon or stuffed chicken breast, 1/2 c. peas, 1/2 c. fruit, dinner roll

May 29

6 oz. Sloppy Joe, 1/2 c. coleslaw, 1/2 c. corn, 2x2” brownie

June 1

4 oz. baked chicken, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes/gravy, 1/2 c. corn, 1/2 c. sliced peaches, cookie

June 2

4 oz. pork BBQ, 1/2 c. baked potatoe, 1/2 c. coleslaw, 1/2 c. tropical fruit, 2x2’ cake

June 3

8 oz. tomatoe basil soup, 3 oz. egg salad on bun, 1/2 c. fruit salad, cracks w/margarine, 2x2’ krispy bar

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

