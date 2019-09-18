At the Walker

Nutrition Site

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Sept. 18

6 oz. sweet and sour pork, 1/2 c. rice, 1/2 c. oriental vegetables, 1/2 c. fruit, 2x2” gelatin with whipped topping

Sept. 19

4 oz. meatballs/gravy, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. beets, 2x2” angel food cake with fruit sauce

Sept. 20

5 oz. baked chicken, 1/2 c. potato salad, 1/2 c. mixed vegetables, 1/2 c. fresh melon cubes

Sept. 23

3 oz. hamburger, 1/2 c. oven browned potatoes, 1/2 c. creamed corn, 1/2 c. plum sauce

Sept. 24

Taco salad: 3 oz. taco meat, 1/2 oz. cheese, 2 T salsa, 1 c. shredded lettuce and chopped tomatoes, 1 T sour cream, 1/2 c. fresh fruit, 2x2” bar

Sept. 25

6 oz. chicken in cream sauce, 1/2 c. dumplings, 1/2 c. peas, 2x2” cream puff dessert

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments