The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Sept. 30

3 oz. Pub Fish, 1/2 c. scalloped potatoes, 1/2 c. green beans, corn muffin, 2x2” brownie

Oct. 1

3 oz. glazed turkey/gravy, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes/gravy, 1/2 c. broccoli florets, 1/2 c. bread dressing, chocolate chip cookie.

Oct. 2

4 oz. baked pork chop, 1/2 c. mashed potato/gravy, 1/2 c. mixed vegetables, 1/2 c. mandarin oranges

Oct. 5

3 oz. crispy baked chicken, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes/gravy, 1/2 c. peach halves, cookie

Oct. 6

Beef taco salad w/1 oz. cheese, tomatoes/lettuce/kidney beans, 1 oz. corn chips/sour cream, 2x2” emerald pear gelatin

Oct. 7

3 oz. liver or pepper steak, 1/2 c. boiled new potatoes, glazed baby carrots, 1/2 c. fruit cocktail

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments