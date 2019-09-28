At the Walker

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Oct. 2

4 oz. Swedish meatballs, 1/2 c. paprika potatoes, 1/2 c. country blend veg, cookie

Oct. 3

8 oz. tater tot hot dish, 1/2 c. broccoli raisin salad, mixed vegetables, garlic bread, 2x2” bar

Oct. 4

3 oz. roast beef, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. peas, fruit crisp with whipped topping

Oct. 7

6 oz. rigatoni with beef, 1/2 c. green beans, 1/2 c. cinnamon apples, 1/2 c. pudding

Oct. 8

4 oz. baked ham with raisin sauce, au gratin potatoes, 1/2 c. winter blend veggies, lime Jell-O

Oct. 9

Chicken rice, mushroom soup, 1/2 c fruit, muffin, pumpkin dessert

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

