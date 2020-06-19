The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

June 24

3 oz. Salisbury steak, 1/2 c. whole potatoes, 1/2 c. corn, strawberry shortcake

June 25

3 oz. roast turkey/gravy, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. broccoli florets, cookie

June 26

6 oz. pizza casserole, 1/2 c. green beans, 1/2 c. peach halves, 1/2 c. chocolate pudding

June 29

Chef’s  choice, 1/2 c. vegetable, 1/2 c. fruit, 1/2 c. dessert

June 30

6 oz. beef stew, 1 c. lettuce salad, 1/2 c. fruited Jell-O

July 1

6 oz. chicken wild rice casserole, 1/2 c. winter blend vegetables, 1/2 c. pear halves, cookie

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

