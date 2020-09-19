The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Sept. 23

8 oz. chili, 1/2 c. candied carrots, choice fruit, 1/2 c. sherbet

Sept. 24

7 oz. chicken Alfredo, 1 c. lettuce salad, 1/2 c. pineapple chunks, garlic bread stick, choice of cherry dessert

Sept. 25

4 oz. Swiss steak, baked potato with sour cream, 1/2 c. corn, 1/2 c. tropical fruit salad, 2x2” bar

Sept. 28

6 oz. choice soup, 1/2 meat sandwich, 1/2 c. choice vegetable, 1/2 c. choice fruit, cookie

Sept. 29

4 oz. brats, 1/2 c. baked beans, 1/2 c. California blend, 1/2 c. fruited Jello

Sept. 30

3 oz. Pub Fish, 1/2 c. scalloped potatoes, 1/2 c. green beans, corn muffin, 2x2” brownie

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

