At the Walker

Nutrition Site

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Sept. 25

6 oz. chicken in cream sauce, 1/2 c. dumplings, 1/2 c. peas, 2x2” cream puff dessert

Sept. 26

3 oz. pork riblets, 1/2 c. buttered boiled potatoes,  1/2 c. creamed carrots, 2x2” poke cake

Sept. 27

4 oz. Italian meat sauce, 4 oz. spaghetti noodles, 1/2 c. lettuce/dressing, 1/2 c. green beans, 1/2 c. ice cream, garlic bread

Sept. 30

3 oz. Salisbury steak, 1/2 c. noodles, 1/2 c. mixed vegetables, 1/2 c. pineapple

Oct. 1

4 oz. honey mustard chicken breast, baked potato/sour cream, 1/2 c. green bean casserole, 2x2” cake

Oct. 2

4 oz. Swedish meatballs, 1/2 c. paprika potatoes, 1/2 c. country blend veg, cookie

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments