The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.
Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.
Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.
Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.
NUTRITION SITE MENU
May 6
6 oz. chicken pot pie, 1/2 c. candied carrots, choice fruit, 1/2 c. sherbet
May 7
6 oz. rigatoni with beef, 1 c. lettuce salad, 1/2 c. pineapple chunks, 1/2 c. pudding
May 8
4 oz. meat loaf, baked potato with sour cream, 1/2 c. stewed tomatoes, 1/2 c. tropical fruit salad, 2x2” Mother’s Day cake
May 11
6 oz. chicken noodle soup, 1/2 meat sandwich, 1/2 c. choice vegetable, 1/2 c. choice fruit, cookie
May 12
4 oz. Swedish meatballs, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. California blend, dinner roll, 1/2 c. fruited Jell-O
May 13
3 oz. pub fish, 1/2 c. scalloped potatoes, 1/2 c. green beans, corn muffin, 2x2” blueberry bar
Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.Menu is subject to change.
