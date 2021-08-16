At the Walker

Nutrition Site

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.    Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; age 60 and under, $7.20. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Bread, margarine and low- fat milk are served with every meal.

Aug. 18

Tuna pasta salad, tomato wedges, orange, dessert

Aug. 19

BBQ pork on a bun, coleslaw, fresh fruit, Jell-O with whipped topping

Aug. 20

Baked fish, rice pilaf, Oriental blend, peaches

Aug. 23

Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, Jell-O with whipped topping

Aug. 24

Taco salad, salsa/sour cream, corn chips, fresh fruit, dessert

Aug. 25

Pork loin, candied yam, broccoli, bar

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments