The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $5; age 60 and under, $7.75. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Bread, margarine and low- fat milk are served with every meal.

March 17

Chef’s Choice, vegetable, fruit, St. Patrick’s Day dessert

March 18

Baked fish, scalloped potatoes, beets, Jell-O

March 19

Meatloaf, baked potato with sour cream, broccoli, bar

March 22

Chicken and noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, peaches, cookie

March 23

Baked ham, boiled cabbage, sliced carrots, brownie

March 24

Roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, sage dressing, pumpkin bar

