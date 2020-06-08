The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

June 10

6 oz. chicken and noodles, 1/2 c. candied carrots, choice fruit, 1/2 c. sherbet

June 11

6 oz. jambalaya, 1 c. lettuce salad, 1/2 c. pineapple chunks, 1/2 c. pudding ,garlic breadstick

June 12

4 oz. meatloaf, baked potato with sour cream, 1/2 c. stewed tomatoes, 1/2 c. tropical fruit salad, 2x2” bar

June 15

Glazed ham, 1/2 meat sandwich, 1/2 c. choice vegetables, 1/2 c. choice fruit, cookie

June 16

Liver or pepper steak, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. California blend, 1/2 c. fruited Jell-O

June 17

3 oz. pub fish, 1/2 c. scalloped potatoes, 1/2 c. green beans, corn muffin, 1/2 c. fruit

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

