Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Jan. 29

4 oz. pub fish, 1/2 c. scalloped potatoes, 1/2 c. coleslaw, corn muffin, 2x2” apple brown betty

Jan. 30

4 oz. beef tips with gravy, 1/2 c. noodles, 1/2 c. buttered beets, dinner roll, 22” bar

Jan. 31

4 oz. sausage gravy, biscuit, 1/2 c. cheesy hashbrown bake, 1/2 c. cinnamon apples, blueberry muffin

Feb. 3

6 oz. pizza casserole, 1/2 c. green beans, 1/2 c. peach halves, cheesy bread

Feb. 4

6 oz. chicken sandwich, 1/2 c. mixed oriental vegetables, 1/2 c. pear slices, 1/2 c. fruit crisp

Feb. 5

6 oz. beef cabbage bake, 1/2 c. boiled potatoes, 1/2 c. crinkle cut potatoes, 1/2 c. pudding dessert

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

