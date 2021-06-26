At the Walker

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; age 60 and under, $7.20. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Bread, margarine and low- fat milk are served with every meal.

June 30

Chicken a la king, biscuit, carrots, pears

July 1

Ham, scalloped potatoes, peas, dessert

July 2

Hot dog on bun, ketchup/mustard, potato salad, fresh fruit, dessert

July 5

CLOSED

July 6

Ham pasta salad, creamy cucumbers, fresh fruit, bar

July 7

Roast beef, mashed potato with gravy, California Normandy vegetables, bar,

cookie

